PlayGame Market Cap Reaches $145,055.72 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $145,055.72 and approximately $796.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00106265 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

