Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.97. 3,403,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,360. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

