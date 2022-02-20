WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.200-$11.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.09.

WEX stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 365,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

