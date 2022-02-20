$54.86 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report sales of $54.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.85 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $230.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 70,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $417.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after buying an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 37.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

