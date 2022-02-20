Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $28.67

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 1,566,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.