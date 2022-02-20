Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $734.27.

Boston Beer stock traded down $18.90 on Friday, reaching $378.26. 237,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,498. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $378.14 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

