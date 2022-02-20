Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce $55.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $211.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,335. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.27.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.