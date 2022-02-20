Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $66.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.59. 1,592,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. Olin has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

