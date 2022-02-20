Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

