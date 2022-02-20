Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $26.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

VNOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. 447,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

