RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $3,304,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $7,983,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,466,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,308. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.88 and its 200-day moving average is $592.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

