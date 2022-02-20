ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $120,472.04 and $8,390.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.35 or 0.06825758 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.49 or 0.99947160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

