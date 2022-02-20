Klever (KLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $862,878.00

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $73.33 million and approximately $862,878.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.35 or 0.06825758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.49 or 0.99947160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

