AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 137,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,696. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AXT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.