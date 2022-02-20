Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NU.

Get NU alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,674,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,200. NU has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.