PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $58.50 Average PT from Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 412,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

