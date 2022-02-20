Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

XENT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. 253,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $908.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,439,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

