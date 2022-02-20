Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.50 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $376.50 million and $8.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,538.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.95 or 0.06842347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00288247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.72 or 0.00788090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00071391 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00401357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00220003 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,667,787,340 coins and its circulating supply is 29,844,733,314 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

