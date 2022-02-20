Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.62 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $146.41 million and $14.62 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

