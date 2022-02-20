Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

YUM stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

