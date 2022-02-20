Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

WAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 717,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,438. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $83.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.