Space Cow Boy Market Capitalization Tops $614,324.72 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $614,324.72 and approximately $4,638.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00027119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

