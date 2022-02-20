Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. 4,505,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

