Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $85.51 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,342,556 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

