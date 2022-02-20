IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $412,204.68 and approximately $67,033.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00106463 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

