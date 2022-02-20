$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.
PANL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 277,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
