$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

PANL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $76,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 277,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

