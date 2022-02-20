Analysts Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,067,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 375.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.