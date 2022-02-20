PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $691.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.70 million and the highest is $858.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 1,282,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

