TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $22,693.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,674,516,717 coins and its circulating supply is 38,673,787,609 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

