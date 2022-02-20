Strong Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.04 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $43.90 million and $10.04 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.50 or 0.00822410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

