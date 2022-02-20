Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
WSM stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.36. 1,888,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,409. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.22.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
