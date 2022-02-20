Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives $6.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of analysts have commented on PLLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pirelli & C. from €5.80 ($6.59) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PLLIF remained flat at $$7.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

