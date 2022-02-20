Beefy.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00201931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00024448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00404736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.