Brokerages Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Caleres reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 550,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,249. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

