Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,470. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.