Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) versus Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Head-To-Head Survey

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations -3.10% 22.06% 3.55% Sonder N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 6.92 -$201.00 million ($0.89) -57.97 Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. Sonder has a consensus target price of 11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Sonder’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonder is more favorable than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Sonder on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

