CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.75. 533,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,863. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

