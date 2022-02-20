$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. 1,636,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.