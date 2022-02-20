Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.13. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $51.56. 201,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.