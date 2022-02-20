ODUWA Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $61,099.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,279.70 or 0.99865598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00368571 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

