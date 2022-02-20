Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average is $318.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Linde by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Linde by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

