NFTify Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $627,444.49 and approximately $38,700.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N1USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.