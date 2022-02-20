Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $43.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.27 billion to $44.18 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $186.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.43 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

CAH stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,343. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

