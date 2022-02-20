Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.60 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $207.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $844.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $802.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.