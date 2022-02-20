Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.60 Million

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $207.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $844.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $802.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

