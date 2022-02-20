$841.21 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $841.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $812.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $777.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.45. The company had a trading volume of 497,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,175. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.04.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.