WINkLink Tops 1-Day Volume of $115.92 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. WINkLink has a market cap of $271.84 million and approximately $115.92 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

