Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap One.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

SNPO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,046. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

