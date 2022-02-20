$270.02 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $270.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $227.90 million. CURO Group posted sales of $196.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 137,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,174. The stock has a market cap of $546.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

