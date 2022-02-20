Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $6.79 on Friday, hitting $159.02. 4,432,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,271.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,473 shares of company stock worth $146,297,105. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

