$295.28 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $295.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,768. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

